Come this fall, Anna Faris and her husband, Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt, will welcome a new addition to their family.

A rep confirmed to PEOPLE earlier today that Faris, 35, and Pratt, 32, are indeed expecting their first child, which will likely be the first of many. Faris previously told the magazine that her husband "wants a big family."

The soon-to-be parents have a busy 2012 to look forward to! Pratt will appear with Channing Tatum in Ten Year later this year and is currently filming Zero Dark Thirty with Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow.

Faris is currently promoting The Dictator and working on I Give It a Year in London alongside Rose Byrne and Simon Baker.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt tied the knot in the summer of 2009 during a small ceremony in Bali.

