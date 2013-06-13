--Anna Kendrick, Ramy Brook designer Ramy Sharp and Zoe Lister-Jones checking out the new SEE by Chloe fragrance at the launch party in NYC.

--Shakira and boyfriend Gerard Pique dancing and enjoying a few cocktails on a night off from baby duty at Wall nightclub in South Beach.

--Adriana Lima grabbing a cupcake and sipping Beau Joie champagne to celebrate her birthday at the Vince Camuto store opening in NYC.

--A very pregnant Ali Landry sipping on a hot tea and having lunch with a girlfriend at sbe's Katsuya in Glendale, CA.

--David Hyde Pierce hugging co-star Billy Magnussen – in a Brooks Brothers suit – during a private after party after winning the Tony Award for Best Play for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Sea Grill in NYC.

--Mark Ballas jamming on the guitar with his band and musician Gavin Degraw at The Sayers Club in Hollywood.

--Ali Larter helping Perrier Jouët champagne celebrate the launch of the brands's Enchanting Tree at the Hotel Americano in NYC.

--Blake Shelton surprising fans with an appearance at Pepsi's Fan Engagement Bus at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

--Brooke Shields doing some Father's Day shopping for her husband during the opening of the new Perry Ellis headquarters in the Hippodrome Building of NYC.

--Newlyweds Katrina Bowden and Ben Jorgensen hanging out with Jessica White during a Purity Vodka Taste Challenge at the Dream Downtown in NYC.

--Maggie Grace enjoying The Study of Tomato, a special dish by Chef Jesus Núñez, before being joined by friends at Melibea in NYC.

--Celebrity Chef Michael Symon serving signature dishes at the Knob Creek Big Flavor Pig Roast in NYC.

--Sean Lowe and fiancée Catherine Giudici discussing plans for a pre-wedding honeymoon during a date night at Ainsworth Park in NYC.

--Adrienne Maloof mixing ZING Vodka cocktails for friends at the Palihouse viewing party for the Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood.

--Nas celebrating his Governors Ball performance at the Hennessy V.S after party at SL in NYC.

--Julianne Moore and Rachel Roy dining at Antica Pesa before catching Paul McCartney’s concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

--Tiki Barber and Chaske Spencer chatting at the Einstein Emerging Leaders 2nd Annual Gala event in NYC.

--Miley Cyrus partying at Beacher’s Madhouse in L.A.

--Maria Menounos getting her hair colored by Kyle White in NYC.

--Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow enjoying a family night out with their girls at Mr Chow in Malibu, CA.

--Nicolas Cage shopping for groceries at The Fresh Market in Daphne, AL.

--Nick Swardson and Jesse McCartney watching the Los Angeles Kings game at hot spot GOAL in L.A.

--Olivia Munn donating Rainbow Light’s Protein Energizer—a powder nutritional shake offering an important source of plant-based protein and energy—valued at $25,000, to hurricane victims at the Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma City, OK.

--Perez Hilton and Christina Milian joking around at Viva Diva Wines’ Annual Poolside Summer Bash at NoMa Social in New Rochelle, NY.

--Robin Thicke giving a surprise performance during DJ Dalton's set at EMM Group owners Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm's birthday celebration at Catch Roof in NYC.

--Anya Ayoung Chee, Project Runway Season 9 Winner, meeting Chef Marcus Samuelsson at the socially conscious e-tailer Able Made party at Red Rooster in Harlem, NYC.

