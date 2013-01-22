Dannielynn Birkhead is looking more like her mama every day! The 6-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith enjoyed an outing with dad Larry Birkhead in NYC on Sunday, Jan. 20.

The father-daughter duo posed backstage together at The Palace Theater after watching the Broadway musical Annie. Dannielynn, who wore a stylish leopard-printed coat, gave the camera a big smile while being held in her father's arms.

Larry, 40, has taken pains to ensure that the memory of Dannielynn's mother is a constant presence in her life. In November 2012, Dannielynn made her modeling debut in beautiful -- but somewhat controversial -- ads for GUESS Kids.

"Dannielynn has always looked up to her mom's image and . . . I think that this is kind of Dannielynn's way of paying tribute to her mom in her own special way," Larry explained on Good Morning America. "To see her mom's picture next to hers as a Guess girl and say, 'Hey, I was a Guess Kids girl, my mommy was a Guess girl,' that might be her only connection with her mom."

