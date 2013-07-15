Anna Paquin's post-baby body is in better shape than her pre-baby body! In the July 14 episode of HBO's True Blood, the 30-year-old actress stripped down to lacy lingerie, showing off her defined abs, lean legs and toned arms. Paquin -- who welcomed fraternal twins Charlie and Poppy in September 2012 -- wasn't the only one showing some skin in the fifth episode of the vampire drama's sixth season. In addition to her character, Sookie Stackhouse, Ben Flynn/Macklyn Warlow (played by Rob Kazinsky) appeared shirtless in the scene.

(Ryan Kwanten, who plays Sookie's brother, Jason Stackhouse, also filmed a graphic sex scene with actress Anna Camp's Sarah Newlin.)

Paquin and her husband, costar Stephen Moyer, "are both very active and love being outside," a source tells Us Weekly of the California-based couple. "They love to take walks and ride bikes to all of the local coffee shops and restaurants."

Though True Blood's storylines get darker each episode, the mood is much lighter behind the scenes -- thanks in large part to the presence of Charlie and Poppy on set. "Anna and Stephen bring them everywhere," costar Alexander Skarsgard tells Us. "They're beautiful!"

Paquin has yet to reveal the secret behind her post-baby body, but the Canadian-born, New Zealand-raised star has always been a healthy eater. "I don't want to be one of those actresses who says, 'I eat cheeseburgers all the time.' I don't!" she told Self in 2010. "I eat a lot of fruit and vegetables."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Paquin Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body in Lingerie on True Blood