Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer Bring Out Adorable Twins: Pictures
Bloody adorable! Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer have yet to say much publicly about their twin son and daughter since their August 2012 birth -- declining even to announce their names. But True Blood's real-life couple happily brought their bundles of joy to a friend's low-key bash at Paramount Park in Malibu, Calif. on the Saturday before Mother's Day, May 11.
Looking slim and fresh-faced, Paquin, 30, calmly held one child strapped to her chest via sling as she chatted with other partygoers, checked her phone and sipped a cool drink. Likewise, Moyer, 43, carried the other twin on his chest and happily kissed and doted on the babies throughout the day as the couple caught up with pals -- at one point making goofy faces at the twins to keep them entertained.
Moyer, who wed his costar in summer 2010, is already a father to Billy, 12, and Lilac, 10, from a previous relationship. "I love my kids beyond anything," he told Us last July, as he awaited the twins' birth.
"They're the best things ever, and having two more is just going to be even more crazy, but that's cool!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer Bring Out Adorable Twins: Pictures
