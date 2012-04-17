Sookie and Bill are having a baby!

True Blood costars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are expecting their first child together, a rep for Moyer confirms to Us Weekly.

Paquin, 29, and Moyer first met in 2007 when they began filming the popular HBO series together; two years later, Moyer proposed, and the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in August 2010.

That year, Paquin opened up to Marie Claire about wanting to put off having kids with her then-fiance.

"I have trouble planning anything more than brunch with my friends," Paquin told the mag. "But when the time's right, we'll do it."

This will be Paquin's first child; Moyer has two children from previous relationships, a son named Billy, and a daughter, Lilac.

