Celebrity stylist Annabel Tollman -- who dressed a slew of stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Liv Tyler, Mariah Carey, and Shakira among others -- died suddenly in her sleep on Wednesday, June 5, New York Magazine's The Cut reports. She was 36.

According to The Cut, the British-born stylist died in her West Village New York City apartment. The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

In a statement on Tollman's Facebook page, her family and friends thanked everyone for their support.

"Her beauty, spirit and love will remain in our hearts always," it read. "At this time, there is not confirmation of what caused this tragedy and we ask that you respect Annabel's privacy, legacy and honor and continue to think of her her just as she was, perfect in every way."

Tollman earned her degree in fashion journalism from Central St. Martins in London, and became a full-time celeb stylist in 2008 after working at Interview magazine, where she was their first ever fashion director.

Well-known in the fashion world for her old-Hollywood style, she was named one of the 25 most powerful stylists in Hollywood in 2010 by The Hollywood Reporter.

She was reportedly in talks to develop a Bravo reality show, having already appeared on TV shows like The Rachael Ray Show and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Life in The Fab Lane.

Her personal motto, according to The Cut: "Make a fairy tale and go and live in it."

Plans for a memorial service is pending, per the family's statement.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Annabel Tollman, Celebrity Stylist: Dead at 36