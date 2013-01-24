AnnaLynne McCord is always a bridesmaid, never a bride -- and that's exactly how she likes it! While promoting the first-ever Catdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19, the 90210 actress explained why she's in no rush to wed her on-again boyfriend Dominic Purcell.

"It's like 2012 was the year for engagements," McCord laughed. "My two sisters got engaged, [my costar] Shenae Grimes got engaged. But I am very happy in my long-term, committed boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."

McCord, 25, doesn't predict Purcell, 42, will pop the question "in the near future," she told Us Weekly. "I am not getting married!"

She may not have a wedding in the works, but McCord is in it for the long haul with the Prison Break actor. "I have a lot of respect for him," she raved of Purcell, who has four children with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson. "He's a really wonderful man."

The TV star also chatted about Grimes' recent engagement to musician and clothing designer Josh Beech. "It's so cool because she's really come out of her shell with all of it," McCord told Us of Grimes, 23. "He loves and adores her -- they have the most PDA ever and everyone else is like, 'Get a room!' but I love it! I'm a PDA girl, too, and I think that it's amazing that she's got this guy who is just enamored with her. And she's enamored with him!"

"Shenae's a little love bug now on set. . . I'm so happy for her, and Josh is adorable," McCord added. "They're gonna do it big. They're gonna go crazy. She was talking about maybe a not so traditional wedding. She's definitely being herself with all of it, and that's really cool."

