The leading ladies of 90210 are used to wearing skimpy bikinis and tight dresses on their hit CW series, but in real life, AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Stroup, Shenae Grimes and Jessica Lowndes are far less flashy.

McCord -- who celebrates her 25th birthday July 16 -- has shown off her slender shape in edgy designs by Rock & Republic, Kimberly Ovitz and D&G, among others. "I kind of want Hollywood and fashion to make a change," the actress told Us Weekly earlier this year. "I'd love to see class make a comeback."

Stroup, 25, favors more feminine looks by Brian Reyes and Jason Wu, while Lowndes, 23, chooses bold outfits from designers like Diane von Furstenberg and Matthew Williamson.

As for Grimes, 22? Though she once donned elegant ensembles by Fendi, Sass & Bide and Phillip Lim, she now prefers to wear grungier, more vintage pieces. "Me and the girls on the show have different styles," she explained to Us in December.

