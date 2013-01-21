By Jessica Wedemeyer

There's a special guy in AnnaLynne McCord's life -- but it may not be who you think! The "90210" star is simply smitten with her kitten, Christopher Buni.

"I got him around 7 or 8 weeks -- he was the runt of the litter so the mom left him behind," the actress told Wonderwall while visiting our exclusive photo booth at the Sundance Film Festival. "It was the best thing that ever happened to him because he is spoiled rotten now."

Three-year-old Buni isn't just AnnaLynne's pet, he's also her constant companion -- even when the Southern California-based beauty is traveling for work.

"I actually used to take him to work every day since he was a little kitten," she says. "I don't want to deal with the quarantine issues, so I don't take him out of the country, but as long as I stay in the country, I take him with me. I did two movies last year, so he went with me to Ohio to do one film, and then he came with me to Vegas. So he's been to Vegas."

"He's a party cat!" she adds.

Unlike most of his species, Buni is a calm traveler. Brags the actress, "He never cries. He gets a little nervous, but I sneak him out of the cat carrier under a blanket on the plane, and he just sits in my lap."

Fortunately for cats across the country, the actress isn't just passionate about her own feline. AnnaLynne attended Sundance 2013 not to promote her latest film project but rather to host Catdance, a short film festival dedicated to -- you guessed it! -- films about cats.

"Obviously, the cats are very versed in their lines," she joked.

The Fresh Step sponsored contest also sparked the hottest fashion trend of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival: the Catdance kitty hat. The popcorn knit beanie designed by Sunghee Bang was the swag of choice for festivalgoers -- male and female alike!

"It's really cute, and I can wear it and not be freezing," the fashionista says.

But the hats aren't just cute -- or practical (they're made from alpaca fiber): One hundred percent of proceeds from sales benefit the ASPCA.

In addition to sparking the hottest fashion trend at America's coldest film fest, AnnaLynne also used the Catdance experience to welcome a new member to her family: Maine coon mix, Beach. The actress fell in love with the 18-month old feline during a photo op with the Friends of Animals Utah shelter during Sundance. ("She's been looking for a companion for her cat, and when she snuggled with Beach, she knew he was the one," says a source.)

We just hope Christopher Buni won't be too upset about saying goodbye to his only child status!

You can buy a Catdance kitty hat here and vote for your favorite Catdance film here.