Actress Anne Hathaway accidentally injured a stuntman while filming the new Batman sequel "The Dark Knight Rises" - when she clubbed him with a prop gun.

The star, who plays Catwoman in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie, was shooting an action sequence when she jammed a gun into the guy's face.

A source tells British newspaper The Sun, "Anne got a bit carried away during a fight scene and mistakenly shoved the butt of the gun right into the actor's eye socket. He came away with a massive black eye. Anne was mortified. It was all in good humor but the poor guy took quite a pummeling."

Hathaway was so embarrassed by the mishap, she immediately offered an apology and later gave the stunt man a gag gift - a pen engraved with the words: "Remember, no one packs a punch like Anne."