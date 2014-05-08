Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman used their celebrity for a good cause on May 8 in Los Angeles.

The couple joined a "Bring Back Our Girls" rally to raise awareness about the kidnapping of nearly 300 girls in Nigeria.

The "Les Miserables" actress, 31, grabbed a megaphone and roused the crowd during the rally.

The Nigerian schoolchildren were kidnapped in mid-April and abducted from the town of Chibok by the radical group Boko Haram, whose name means "Western education is forbidden." Using the hashtag "#Bring Back Our Girls," celebrities from Reese Witherspoon to Alicia Keys to Angelina Jolie and more have joined forces to spread the word.

The First Lady of The United States Michelle Obama also joined in on the campaign on May 7. FLOTUS tweeted a photo of herself holding a sign which read the hashtag "#BringBackOurGirls," along with the caption: "It's time to #BringBackOurGirls."

Mrs. Obama's photo comes one day after President Barack Obama said the U.S. was sending a team to Nigeria to assist in finding the missing girls

