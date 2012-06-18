Anne Hathaway wasn't exactly thrilled about her extreme Les Miserables slimdown.

Prior to filming, the actress undertook an intense depravation diet in order to realistically portray Fantine, a prostitute dying of tuberculosis. "I'm doing some crazy weight stuff right now," Hathaway, 29, tells Allure's July issue. "I'm on day six of detox."

To add insult to injury, her restricted eating plan wreaked havoc on her skin. "This diet makes me break out, so I love that," she gripes. "Nothing like living on hummus and radishes and then be all, 'And I got a pimple. Yeah!'"

Fantine wasn't the only part that required a major lifestyle change for the Oscar nominee. To fit into her catsuit for The Dark Knight Rises, "I went into the gym for ten months and didn't come out," Hathaway jokes.

In her chat with the mag, the Love and Other Drugs star also opens up about being considered for the Knocked Up role that ultimately went to Katherine Heigl -- and reveals why she turned it down.

Hathaway says an explicit birth scene was the main reason she said no -- but not because of the scene's graphic nature. Instead, she worried she wouldn't be able to relate to the experience of giving birth.

"I thought about that [director] Judd [Apatow] was right to include the shot. I didn't disagree with the shot," she explains. "My issue with it was that having not experienced motherhood myself, I didn't know how I was gonna feel on the other side about giving birth. Because giving birth involves another human being, I didn't feel it was fair for me to make that call for myself."

Admits Hathaway, "And by the way, I could pop out a kid and think, 'Oh, well, really should have done that movie.'"

