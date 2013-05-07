All's well that ends well. Whatever tension there once was between Les Miserables costars Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried is water under the bridge now, as evidenced by their happy reunion at an after-party for the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6. Two months after the duo's now-infamous dress kerfuffle on the day before the Oscars, Hathaway, 30, and Seyfried, 27, met up at the Met Ball bash at the Top of the Standard Hotel, where they hugged and kissed affectionately.

PHOTOS: Met Gala 2013 -- all the stars!

Rocking some new blonde locks and an edgy, vintage Valentino gown, the Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner arrived at the party late with husband Adam Shulman, an onlooker tells Us Weekly. Seyfried -- in a printed Givenchy Haute Couture gown -- called out to the star, who "ran up" to her and "gave her a long kiss on the lips."

"Their catch-up looked happily intense," the eyewitness tells Us. "Amanda even jumped over her table to get closer to Anne." When Hathaway left the table, the source adds, she gave her former costar a few extra hugs and kisses before hitting the dance floor with Shulman.

PHOTOS: The best-dressed celebs at the 2013 Met Gala

As Us Weekly reported back in March, the Les Mis standout ditched her custom Valentino Oscars dress when she learned that Seyfried was planning to wear a similar-looking gown by Alexander McQueen. A source told Us at the time that Hathaway "threw a fit" over the fashion face-off, and though she "never told Amanda she had to change the dress," her pal was ruffled by the tirade. "Amanda didn't want to deal with it and left," the insider said.

Hathaway herself acknowledged the incident in a statement released by her publicist after the Academy Awards. "It came to my attention late Saturday night that there would be a dress worn to the Oscars that is remarkably similar to the Valentino I had intended to wear, and so I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans," the "I Dreamed a Dream" singer said.

PHOTOS: Anne and other stars at the Oscars

"Though I love the dress I did wear, it was a difficult last-minute decision as I had so looked forward to wearing Valentino in honor of the deep and meaningful relationship I have enjoyed with the house and with Valentino himself," she continued. "I deeply regret any disappointment caused."

Seyfried, for her part, showed that there were no hard feelings between her and her friend. A few days after the conflict, she tweeted: "Fact: I love you, Anne!"

Click here to view the live stream (+ archived version) of the 2013 Met Gala on Vogue.com.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried Have Affectionate Reunion at Met Ball After Oscars Dress Incident