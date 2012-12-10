Anne Hathaway pulled a Britney!

At the Les Miserables premiere in New York City Dec, 10, the film's leading lady accidentally flashed photographers while exiting her car outside the Ziegfeld Theatre. Stepping out sans underwear, the 30-year-old showed no indication that she was aware of her wardrobe snafu.

Hathaway's look was similarly daring. Wearing a black taffeta, cape-back dress with a thigh-high slit, the newlywed took a fashion risk by adding bondage-style boots and Fred Leighton jewels.

Luckily, the actress' costars both managed to avoid wardrobe malfunctions at the premiere. Amanda Seyfried, 27, looked ladylike in an Alexander McQueen dress and Harry Winston jewels, while newcomer Samantha Barks, 22, shined in a Stella McCartney dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Les Miserables -- which also stars Russell Crowe, Helena Bonham Carter, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen -- is in theaters Dec. 25.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne Hathaway Doesn't Wear Underwear, Flashes Photographers at Les Miserables Premiere