Anne Hathaway has gone back to the dark side. Just three weeks after debuting a striking blonde hue at the Met Gala, the Oscar-winning actress, 30, was spotted grabbing coffee in NYC on Tuesday, May 28 sporting her more typical brunette shade -- her pixie cut swept tomboy-style to the side.

The Les Miserables star visited the Hollywood salon of star stylist Marie Robinson May 23 for the dye job, and a source tells Us Weekly it's all for her next movie role in Song One. In the recently announced project, Hathaway's first since winning her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in February, the star will play "a young woman who strikes up a relationship with her ailing brother’s favorite musician," according to a press release.

As for her brief foray into blonde territory? "I don't know that you could tell it by looking at me, but Debbie Harry was [my inspiration]," Hathaway told Vogue.com at the the Costume Institute Gala in NYC May 6, where she paid tribute to Blondie's frontwoman with the aforementioned tresses and a vintage Valentino gown.

