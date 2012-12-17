Anne Hathaway hopes there are no hard feelings between her and Katie Holmes.

In November, the Les Miserables actress, 29, impersonated the former Mrs. Tom Cruise, 33, for a Saturday Night Live skit in which she interviewed with a fake Ellen DeGeneres (played by SNL's Kate McKinnon) about life after her divorce. The sketch poked fun at the single mother's mannerisms -- but Hathaway wants Holmes to know she did it all out of love.

On Monday, Dec. 17, the Dark Knight Rises star chatted with the real DeGeneres on the comedian's talk show, where she defended her impression of the Dawson's Creek alum and revealed her dream version of the SNL spoof.

"I have not heard from Katie [since the show aired]," Hathaway admitted. "What I really wanted to have happen, because this is the second time I've done Katie...I wanted Katie to come on the show and do me, and I wanted to do this rap about how awesome I think Katie Holmes is."

Alas, she continued, "[Katie] is on Broadway, and killing it on Broadway, so she was busy."

Suri's mom isn't the only star Hathaway used for laughs. Homeland's Claire Danes also got a funny send-up on Saturday Night Live -- but she knew it was coming and gave her fellow actress the green light.

"I did talk to Claire Danes. I talked to her before I did it just to get her blessing, and she just said, 'Go for it,'" the newlywed (to Adam Schulman) explained to DeGeneres of her SNL impression of Danes.

"For me with Katie and Claire," she added, "it's all done from so much love."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne Hathaway: I Haven't Heard From Katie Holmes Since Saturday Night Live Skit