Anne Hathaway Injured Wrist in Minor Accident, Says Rep
Anne Hathaway was spotted in public this week wearing an arm sling, but a rep for the actress said on Thursday that the injury was not serious.
"She had a minor accident over the weekend and injured her wrist," the rep explained. The rep did not elaborate, but added that the injury was "nothing serious."
The star of the upcoming film adaptation of "Les Misérables" was spotted in the sling by photographers while meeting a friend for lunch in New York on Wednesday.
A rep for Hathaway confirmed last November that the star was engaged to Adam Shulman, an actor who reportedly helped design her ring.
