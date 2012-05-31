Anne Hathaway was spotted in public this week wearing an arm sling, but a rep for the actress said on Thursday that the injury was not serious.

"She had a minor accident over the weekend and injured her wrist," the rep explained. The rep did not elaborate, but added that the injury was "nothing serious."

RELATED: Les Mis Trailer & Photos Revealed

The star of the upcoming film adaptation of "Les Misérables" was spotted in the sling by photographers while meeting a friend for lunch in New York on Wednesday.

A rep for Hathaway confirmed last November that the star was engaged to Adam Shulman, an actor who reportedly helped design her ring.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Gets Engaged

Click here to see photos of Hathaway and her sling.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Celebs Get a Head Start on Beach Season

Bad Celebrity Boyfriends and Husbands

Stars Who Fall for Average Joes and Janes