So, Anne Hathaway in the "Catwoman" costume, with the blue LED light goggles and no noticeable cowl! Are you feeling it?

Maybe you're a little bit on the fence? It's okay, Anne knows.

And when she sat down with MTV to talk about it, she came prepared. "I was not going to admit it: I asked someone to send me a few reactions," she said.

"And I happen to know that MTV's reaction was 'meh.'"

Anne Hathaway, always reading her own bad press!

Still, Hathaway teased that the single released still doesn't even begin to cover what you can expect from her as Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises."

"What I am happy to say is, if you didn't like the photo — I'm gonna start with the negative — you only see about a tenth of what that suit can do. And if you did like the photo, you have excellent taste." [MTV]

