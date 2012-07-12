Tears of a pixie!

Some of Anne Hathaway's fans were surprised -- even upset -- when she chopped off her long chestnut hair into a severe, boyish 'do for the role of Fantine, the dying prostitute in the big-screen adaptation of Broadway musical "Les Miserables." Turns out the Oscar nominee was pretty distraught herself, too!

'Fessing up to the trauma on Thursday's "Live! With Kelly," the 29-year-old star said, "I wasn't expecting it to be a big deal. It was my idea to do it, since it was something the character did ... [But then] I realized I couldn’t take it back."

Hathaway broke down into hysterics at the time, she said. "[I was] a mental patient level of crying ... I was inconsolable.'

The drastic cut was more difficult than "doing back flips out of windows and jumping off buildings," says Hathaway, who performed such stunts in "The Dark Knight Rises," out this month.

Hathaway presumably will grow out her hair again when she walks down the aisle. She and fiance Adam Shulman, also an actor, are set to wed in October 2013.

