How did Anne Hathaway celebrate her newly minted engagement to Adam Shulman, her beau of three years? If you guessed "with a PDA-heavy photo op featuring her fiancé, her diamond ring and their dog," give yourself a prize.

On Sunday, the actress showed off her sparkler in a series of not-at-all posed pics at a park in Brooklyn (click here to see).

Shulman, a part-time actor and jewelry designer, created Hathaway's sizable platinum ring with Kwiat Heritage Jewels, which helpfully released a statement about the bauble.

"He had a strong vision for what he wanted to present to Anne," a company rep told JustJared.com, "and we worked with him to make a custom design."

Us Weekly puts the 6-carat ring's value at around $150,000 (no word on whether he got a deal in exchange for promotional consideration).

Hathaway is probably just happy to have a piece of jewelry that isn't in danger of being seized by the FBI. That was the fate of the many expensive trinkets given to her by onetime beau Raffaello Follieri, who remains in jail after pleading guilty in 2008 to wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, the betrothed pair is already planning their aisle-walk, says the New York Post. A big-eared spy overheard Anne and Adam talking about possible wedding scenarios with a pal over dinner in Manhattan on Monday night. Among their ideas: a "non-traditional ceremony" with co-ed bridesmaids and groomsmen and a wine tasting.

And just like their park outing, the couple were "very touchy-feely" during the meal and enjoyed several lip-locks before splitting the bill.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL AND MSN:

Anne among Occupy Wall Street protesters

Anne in her Catwoman costume