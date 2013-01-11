Anne Hathaway was not that happy with her 2013 Critics' Choice Movie Awards win for Best Supporting Actress Thursday, Jan. 10.

Before the Les Miserables actress, 30, was ready to say thank you in her acceptance speech, she had a bone to pick with the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

"This is a bittersweet moment for me because I have this award, but you spelled my name wrong," she announced.

While her costar Eddie Redmayne presented the Best Support Actress nominees, Hathaway's first name was misspelled as "Ann" in the video package showing her role in Les Miserables.

"It is with an 'e'," she said in her speech. "It's probably in bad taste for me to point that out here."

Hathaway eventually continued with her speech, thanking the cast and crew, and concluded by thanking her "new husband," Adam Shulman. The couple tied the knot in September 2012, and Hathaway said no one could love him "more than I do."

The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress again at Sunday's 2013 Golden Globe Awards. Aside from hoping her name is spelled correctly during the presentation of the nominees, Hathaway told reporters at the Critics Choice how she is preparing for the show.

"The last time I was nominated, I went horseback riding in the morning. I don't think I'll do that this year though," she explained. "I don't know. I'm not so often nominated that I have a ritual, but I'll probably try to sleep, drink a lot of water, get some food in my system, chill out, play with my dog."

Hathaway also earned an Academy Award nomination Thursday for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. "I started crying and I started laughing, and then doing both at the same time," she told the New York Daily News of learning about her nomination. "And then the calls and the texts starting coming in."

