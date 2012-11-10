Anne Hathaway returned to host Saturday Night Live for the third time this weekend, and in doing so, took a nasty jab at none other than Katie Holmes.

Chatting with Ellen DeGeneres (played by SNL's Kate McKinnon), Hathaway, 29, exaggerated the single star's mannerisms and glum expressions while promoting Holmes' Broadway appearance in Dead Accounts.

"Great to be here, Ellen -- it's great to be anywhere right now," third-time SNL host Hathaway told DeGeneres in character, before explaining how Holmes and daughter Suri had spent recent months in New York City. (Watch the skit above.)

"If you read Us Weekly, you know that Suri and I spend every waking moment at the zoo," Hathaway as Holmes explained. Raising her daughter as a single mom in the wake of her September 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Holmes has taken special care to bring up her little girl in as normal an environment as possible. "She wants Suri to fit in and be more of a normal kid," a source tells Us Weekly of Holmes, who enrolled Suri in NYC's prestigious Avenues School for her first year this fall.

Though Holmes has yet to respond to Hathaway's sketch, Hathaway has in the past defended her SNL impressions of the star, explaining that she drew inspiration from Holmes' past roles -- rather than the actress herself.

"I was a teenager when Dawson's Creek was airing, and I was a pretty avid fan, so it just sort of came from that," Hathaway told The Hollywood Reporter after her spacey 2010 personification of the actress aired on NBC. "It wasn't really Katie Holmes; it was more [her Creek character] Joey Potter."

