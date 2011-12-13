Anne Hathaway debuted quite the sparkler after her engagement to beau Adam Shulman was announced in November.

And although Shulman, 30, is an accomplished jewelry designer himself (he founded the James Banks line in 2011 with Heidi Nahser Fink), he enlisted the help of the well-renowned jewelers at Kwiat Diamond and Fine Jewelry.

"We've known [Adam] for a long time, and when he thought of proposing and buying an engagement ring, he thought of Kwiat," the brand's partner Greg Kwiat told Us Weekly on Monday in New York at the 6th Annual Charity: Ball, sponsored by charity: water. "Adam just wanted something beautiful, timeless and special."

With the jewelry expertise under his belt, Kwiat tells Us that Shulman came to their store well-prepared.

"He knew the fit himself," the jewelry said. "He wanted something that would be perfect for Anne. We can't talk too much about the details, but he had a good sense of her style and he had a good sense of what he wanted to present."

Last month, jewelry expert Michael O'Connor explained to Us that the 29-year-old actress's 6-carat, platinum and diamond ring carries a price tag of approximately $150,000.

Kwiat also created "Dexter" alumna Julie Benz's 3-carat $80,000 engagement ring.

