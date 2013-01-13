Oh yes he did! Presenting the Golden Globe for Best Anmated Feature Film, Sacha Baron Cohen made a reference to Les Miserables costar Anne Hathaway's unfortunate wardrobe malfunction from December of last year. After cracking jokes about his various costars in the movie musical, the British comic, 41, wrapped up his routine to present the nominees, quipping: "Enough of me pulling back the curtains of Hollywood -- and i'm not referring to Anne Hathaway's up skirt shot."

In the audience, Hathaway, 30, smiled and giggled nervously before Cohen presented the statue to Disney-Pixar's Brave.

Just before that blue joke, Hathaway was on the top of the world -- winning the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a film for her intense performance as Fantine in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Hathaway had a long list of folks to thank -- with husband Adam Shulman and, er, Sally Field, getting the most enthusiastic thanks. "Thank you for this lovely blunt object that I will forevermore use as a weapon against self doubt," began Hathaway, whore wore a strapless white Chanel gown.

Thanking her fellow nominees Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman and Helen Hunt, she paid special thanks to Field, a former teen TV star, "for being a vanguard against typecasting." Continued Hathway, who first became a household name as the star of The Princess Diaries, she continued: "As the girl who started out as the Princess of Genovia, I can't tell you how encouraging it was to know that The Flying Nun grew up to be Norma Rae and Mama Gump."

After thanking her mom ("who I saw perform this role when I was eight"), the cast and crew, Hathaway turned her sights on new husband Adam Shulman, whom she wed in September 2011. "My husband: Honey, you make every day better than the last. Thank your for the best string of yesterdays i have ever had -- I love you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne Hathaway's "Up Skirt Shot" Mocked by Sacha Baron Cohen at Golden Globes