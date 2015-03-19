A mini-model! Anne V is about to catwalk her way through motherhood.

The Sports Illustrated model, born Anne Vyalitsyna, announced her pregnancy on Twitter on March 19 by posting an image of her sonogram.

RELATED: Stars rocking fishnets

"I couldn't feel luckier, happier and more grateful," she tweeted. "I couldn't be more excited for your arrival little feet! #mamatobe."

RELATED: Celeb models in bikinis

The baby will be the first child for both her and boyfriend Adam Cahan, a Yahoo executive. The model previously dated Adam Levine, New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey and DJ Calvin Harris.

RELATED: Celebs who have dated DJs

Anne later showed off her baby bump in a snap with friend and legendary model Christy Turlington. She tweeted, "So proud to be a part of @everymomcounts! Thank you @cturlington for your love and birthday wishes and for being the best role model ever!!!"

The day of Anne's big announcement was also a big day for her, too, since it was her birthday.

Best. Birthday. Present. Ever.