So call her, maybe!

Victoria's Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsina is still aflutter over True Blood's Alexander Skarsgard, 35, whom she began seeing in June. "She's in that nervous, waiting-for-him-to-call phase," a source tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Alexander Skarsgard's sexiest True Blood moments

A second pal adds that "they don't have a title, but she's ready for something serious!" (Skarsgard and his Straw Dogs costar Kate Bosworth, 29, ended their two-year romance one year ago.)

PHOTOS: Love lives of supermodels

Vyalitsina, 26, began courting the HBO hottie just two months after ending her two-year romance with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 33. Though the Russian beauty "blindsided" Levine by breaking up with via a press statement, the "One More Night" singer quickly rebounded with her model pal Behati Prinsloo, 23.

VIDEO: Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera duet on The Voice

"He's having fun with her right now," a Levine pal recently told Us of his romance with Prinsloo. "He said he didn't want to date a model again but hey, he's a rock star, so it's sort of in his blood!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne V "Ready for Something Serious" With Alexander Skarsgard