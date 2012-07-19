Anne V "Ready for Something Serious" With Alexander Skarsgard
So call her, maybe!
Victoria's Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsina is still aflutter over True Blood's Alexander Skarsgard, 35, whom she began seeing in June. "She's in that nervous, waiting-for-him-to-call phase," a source tells Us Weekly.
PHOTOS: Alexander Skarsgard's sexiest True Blood moments
A second pal adds that "they don't have a title, but she's ready for something serious!" (Skarsgard and his Straw Dogs costar Kate Bosworth, 29, ended their two-year romance one year ago.)
PHOTOS: Love lives of supermodels
Vyalitsina, 26, began courting the HBO hottie just two months after ending her two-year romance with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 33. Though the Russian beauty "blindsided" Levine by breaking up with via a press statement, the "One More Night" singer quickly rebounded with her model pal Behati Prinsloo, 23.
VIDEO: Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera duet on The Voice
"He's having fun with her right now," a Levine pal recently told Us of his romance with Prinsloo. "He said he didn't want to date a model again but hey, he's a rock star, so it's sort of in his blood!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne V "Ready for Something Serious" With Alexander Skarsgard
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 18 hours ago These celebrity couples split in 2019