Annette Funicello's career highlights
Career highlights of Annette Funicello.
Television:
"The Mickey Mouse Club," 1955-59
"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes," (TV movie), 1995
Films:
"Johnny Tremain," 1957
"The Shaggy Dog," 1959
"The Horse Masters," 1961
"Babes in Toyland," 1961
"Beach Party," 1963
"The Misadventures of Merlin Jones," 1964
"Muscle Beach Party," 1964
"Bikini Beach," 1964
"Pajama Party, "1964
"The Monkey's Uncle," 1965
"How to Stuff a Wild Bikini," 1965
"Ski Party" (cameo), 1965
"Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine," 1965
"Fireball 500," 1966
"Thunder Alley," 1967
"Head," 1968
"Back to the Beach," 1987
Records (Top 40 singles):
"Tall Paul," 1959
"O Dio Mio," 1960
"Pineapple Princess," 1960
"First Name Initial," 1960
"Train of Love," 1960
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 19, 2018 See which stars have had their own talk shows!