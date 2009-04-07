LOS ANGELES (AP) -- David Alan Grier is leaving the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom.

The 53-year-old comedian was eliminated from the hit ABC show Tuesday despite having improved his score by two points during the last-chance dance-off.

Grier and professional partner Kym Johnson earned 24 points out of 30 for their Viennese Waltz Tuesday, beating Lawrence Taylor in the dance-off duel by four points. But viewer votes failed to keep the couple in the competition.