Kim Kardashian's recent purse-buying spree in Paris was apparently a post-breakup retail therapy session. Multiple outlets are reporting that time has been called on her budding romance with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin.

"It was mutual," an insider tells E! Online. "It was because of their lack of time spent together and busy schedules. It just wasn't realistic that they could make it work."

The parting of ways reportedly happened about a week ago, right around the time the callipygian brunette, 29, jetted off for a promotional jaunt through Europe with mom Kris Jenner.

"There's no huge reason except their distance apart," a source echoes to People magazine. "With his season and Kim's filming ['Keeping Up with the Kardashians'], it just slowly split them apart."

News of the bust-up comes just days after a confidant enthused to the mag that they were "a perfect match" because "Miles really is understanding of Kim's work, and Kim gets Miles's dedication."

The pair first stepped out together in June, a few months after Kardashian called it quits with Heisman Trophy-surrendering New Orleans Saints player Reggie Bush. The fizzling of that relationship was also blamed on the starlet's busy schedule.

Kim preferred to play it coy about her romance with Miles, but she was twice spotted in Texas cheering him on from the sidelines.

"They tried to keep it as low profile as possible when they were together," explains People's spy. "They were acting as if they were single or just having fun, but they never were -- it was the real deal. They were always strong, but before Kim left for Europe they decided it's not fair that they don't get to spend more time together and ended it."

And perhaps Kardashian, who recently joked that she wanted to date a "normal Armenian boy," was alluding to the breakup when she tweeted on Thursday, "When it's right, it's right! When it's wrong it's wrong...as nothing wrong ever turned out right!"

Either way, Kim's inner circle now wants her to swim past the "professional football player" section of the dating pool.

"She needs to date a businessman," a friend opines to E!. "Athletes just aren't a good long-term investment."

And somewhere, an excited but wary Justin Bieber dreams about getting his MBA.

