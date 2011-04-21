Hollywood is seeing red!There must be a hair color memo going around town, since yet another celeb has dyed her hair red. Mandy Moore is the third star this month to try out the coppery shade. Just last week, UsMagazine.com reported that Drew Barrymoore, 36, "felt like trying out red", and a few weeks prior WhitneyPort, 25, debuted an apricot hue.

PHOTOS: Vote for the star with the best hair!

Moore, 27, unveiled her fiery new hue at an ASPCA event in NYC on Wednesday. And even though The Tangled star is best known for dabbling in various shades of brunette, let us not forget her lighter, brighter pop-star days as a blonde.

PHOTOS: Celebs who are natural blondes

Tell Us: What do you think of Moore's copper locks?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly