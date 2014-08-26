It's over! "Fault in Our Stars" actor Ansel Elgort has called it quits with his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Would these celebs have dated in high school?

A source close to the 20-year-old actor tells Us the reason for the split was his hectic schedule. "They tried to navigate his commitments, but between filming and press for the movies [it got difficult]," the insider says, adding that it was "young love" and an amicable split.

PHOTOS: Celebrity splits

Elgort first stepped out in public with his high school sweetheart just last June while in Paris at the Valentino show for Paris Menswear Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood

The "Divergent" star recently attended his sister Sophie's wedding solo at St. Andrew's Dune Church in Southampton, New York on Aug. 23, where he wowed the crowd by serenading the bride. A wedding attendee tells Us, "Ansel spent the night solo, dancing up a storm with friends and family."

The now exes both attended New York’s LaGuardia High School aka the "Fame" school.