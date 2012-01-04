PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- PBS is giving the genteel "Antiques Roadshow" a fierce partner with "Market Wars," an antiques-hunt reality competition show.

PBS announced Wednesday that the 20-episode series from the producers of "Antiques Roadshow" will send professional antiques dealers in a nationwide hunt for the best vintage bargain. The dealer whose item snares the biggest profit at auction wins.

The producers of "Market Wars" promise the show will expose the "real, rough and tumble competition" in the antiques marketplace. The series will begin next summer, teaming on Monday nights with "Antiques Roadshow." The debut date was not announced for "Market Wars," produced by public TV station WGBH Boston.

The two series make a good match but viewers need not worry that PBS will be overtaken by reality shows, PBS chief Paula Kerger told the Television Critics Association.