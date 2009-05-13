America's Next Top Model judge Paulina Porizkova claims she has been canned from the hit CW show.

"Listen, do you know why I am in Los Angeles ... because I am looking for a job," she said on Tuesday's Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. "I was fired by America's Next Top Model on my birthday [April 9]."

Porizkova, 44, tells Ferguson she got axed over the phone.

"The reason I was told I was fired was because, it seemed that America's Next Top Model has gotten too fat and they needed to cut some fat, and the fat was me," she says.

Adds the former supermodel (who will make her final ANTM appearance on tonight's finale), "So I figured it was either that or my gigantic huge ego. Which I wasn't aware of until I was told by the producers that I have an ego problem."

The CW has yet to comment.