The due date's getting closer and closer for a very pregnant Mila Kunis!

The Black Swan actress, 31, was snapped leaving a yoga class on Tuesday, showing off her obvious baby bump in a black tank top and super-short biker shorts.

PHOTO: Mila Kunis Is the Cutest Pregnant Lady Ever

A glowing Mila was also spotted going out to breakfast with fiancé Ashton Kutcher, 36, on Wednesday, this time sporting a stretchy black maxi dress.

The cute couple looked more enamored with each another than ever, holding hands on the way to Flake restaurant in Venice, Calif.

Though Mila has never revealed her due date, she did tell Ellen DeGeneres that it was "sometime this year," and from the looks of her, appears to be in the later stages of pregnancy.

PHOTO: Mila Kunis Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Mila and Ashton of course, aren't the only A-list couple welcoming their first child together this year.

Check out the video below for the latest on Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' new baby girl!

Related stories on ETonline.com:7 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

Ethan Hawke on Robin Williams: 'It Was Obvious He Was In Tremendous Pain'