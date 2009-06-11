LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The independent forensics expert who examined David Carradine's body says the actor didn't commit suicide, and Carradine's brothers are asking for understanding as Thai authorities investigate.

Keith and Robert Carradine say they're grateful for the outpouring of support during what they call a "profoundly painful time." In a statement read Thursday in Los Angeles, they also thanked U.S. and Thai authorities for their work.

The family also released a statement from Dr. Michael Baden (BAH'-den), who said Carradine's death wasn't a suicide. He said further information from Thailand is needed for a final determination.

Carradine was found dead a week ago, hanging in a closet of a Bangkok hotel room.