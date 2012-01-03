NEW YORK (AP) -- The Associated Press and the NFL will announce the annual league awards, including Most Valuable Player, in a two-hour prime-time special "NFL Honors" to air on NBC on Super Bowl eve, Feb. 4.

All seven AP NFL awards will be presented from 9-11 p.m. EST live from the Murat Theater in Indianapolis during a show hosted by "30 Rock" star Alec Baldwin. The show will feature a live performance by Lenny Kravitz and appearances by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe and Steve Young.

The awards program will be preceded by a red carpet show on NFL Network from 8-9 p.m. EST.

In addition to MVP, the league will announce the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player's community service as well as playing excellence.

The other AP awards are Coach of the Year, Comeback Player, Defensive Player and Defensive Rookie, and Offensive Player and Offensive Rookie.

Last year, the awards were presented on the NFL Network throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL votes for the awards. The AP tabulates the ballots.

Among the leading candidates for MVP are record-setting quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.