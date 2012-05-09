LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Now that they've saved the world on film, "The Avengers" are teaming up for a video game.

Ubisoft Entertainment announced a partnership Thursday with Marvel Entertainment to create a motion-control game based on the popular Marvel superhero posse. The game will be titled "Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth" and will be released for both the upcoming Wii U console from Nintendo Co. and the camera-based Kinect system for the Xbox 360 from Microsoft Corp.

"The idea that we're making a motion-control version of `The Avengers' is a unique proposition if you compare that to superhero games of the past," said Tony Key, Ubisoft's vice president of sales and marketing. "This is the perfect type of game for that because these characters are very action oriented. They're always fighting and throwing things."

"Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth" will focus on such characters as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk and Thor battling an invasion of the genetically altered Skrull alien race. The motion-control action game will feature more than 20 characters from the Marvel universe and would be based on the "Secret Invasion" comic series, not the recent film.

No release date was announced, but Key said the disc-based title is expected to launch after Nintendo debuts the Wii U later this year. The successor to Nintendo's Wii will feature high-definition graphics, increased online capabilities and a touch-pad controller. He said more details about the game would be unveiled at next month's Electronic Entertainment Expo.

In recent years, Ubisoft has extensively focused on motion-control games. Previous titles released by the Canadian publisher that rely on gesture-based technology include the artsy shooter "Child of Eden," street brawler "Fighters Uncaged," superhero dueler "PowerUp Heroes," the "Your Shape" fitness franchise and top-selling "Just Dance" series.

