PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is seeking instrumental soloists who aren't represented by talent agencies to post YouTube videos of their music in a contest that will let the public vote on which four will get to audition for musical director Manfred Honeck.

And while the winner will get to solo with the orchestra this fall, symphony officials insist — no, this isn't "American Idol" meets Mozart.

Robert Moir (MWAR), the orchestra's artistic director, says the contest is about applying 21st century technology to something orchestras have always done: scout young talent.

Honeck says the orchestra will not sacrifice its commitment to excellence in the process. If none of the finalists is good enough to play with the symphony, no winner will be declared.