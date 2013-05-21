Nicole Kidman is the chameleon of Cannes.

As a judge at this year's Cannes International Film Festival and a fashion-world favorite, Kidman has proven her style savvy in a colorful and cheerful embroidered L'Wren Scott dress, a regal black Alexander McQueen, and a white-ground floral dress by Christian Dior Couture that seemed a seamless fit for this posh seaside town. There was a tough-girl moment in black leather Calvin Klein, too.

With two, three or more wardrobe changes per day, the Cannes jury member has shown she takes her red-carpet duties seriously.

Other looks captured by all the Cannes cameras:

—Marion Cotillard in lots of Dior, including multi-colored bustier dress with asymmetric hemline.

—Jennifer Lawrence also in mostly Dior (she and Cotillard model for the house), including a crocheted bustier top and wool trousers.

—Jessica Biel in ivory Marchesa dress with feather underlay.

—Carey Mulligan in Deco-inspired white and black gown with keyhole opening.

—Cindy Crawford in Roberto Cavalli white gown with plunging beaded neckline.

—Doutzen Kroes in optic-white Calvin Klein gown with cutouts.

—Ahna O'Reilly in Georges Hobeika top and floral printed skirt embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

—Jane Fonda in purple-hued Badgley Mischka off-the-shoulder gown.