With all the pressure to strike the right style note at the Golden Globes — the kickoff to Hollywood's award season — Claire Danes had one more: a post-baby body.

"I am very strapped into this dress. It's Versace and they are masters of illusions," she said after her win Sunday for best actress in a TV drama. She wore a plunging red dress just a month after giving birth to her son.

Danes was one of many sirens in red on the red carpet, including Zooey Deschanel in Oscar de la Renta and Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard both in strapless coral gowns by Dior Haute Couture.

Also in Versace — in a less-loved look — was Halle Berry in a one-shoulder printed gown with a fuchsia-and-blush print. A floral ballgown by Carolina Herrera worn by Lucy Liu was another unconventional choice sure to become water-cooler fodder.

Among those wearing blush-colored gowns were Megan Fox — another new mom — in Dolce & Gabbana and Amy Adams in Marchesa. And there were lots of attention-getting sheer looks, including Jennifer Lopez's seemingly barely there gown by Zuhair Murad.

Other sure-to-be-noticed gowns were Jessica Chastain's seafoam green Calvin Klein, Julianne Moore in Tom Ford and Katharine McPhee in a plunging black V-neck by Olivier Theyskens for Theory. Anne Hathaway went for an unfussy beaded white look by Chanel while Sofia Vergara veered a little from her signature mermaid gown but kept her va-va-voom.

AP Entertainment Writer Anthony McCartney contributed to this report.