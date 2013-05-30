"Tonight, we are all Boston," lead singer Tommy DeCarlo of the rock band Boston declared to a crowd of thousands of people, including victims and first responders of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings. And with that, a benefit concert at TD Garden was off to a raucous start.

The Boston Strong Concert for victims Thursday night had residents jamming and, at one point, even laughing at a joke about the capture of a bombing suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Acts included Aerosmith, country singer Jason Aldean, the Dropkick Murphys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and comedian Steven Wright. James Taylor performed "Sweet Baby James" with Carole King on piano.

At the end of the 5 ½ hour show, Aerosmith was joined on stage by other performers to sing the Beatles' classic "Come Together." Here, in images, are highlights from the evening: