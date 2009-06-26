LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Michael Jackson was with a cardiologist when he collapsed at his rented home in Los Angles and a person with knowledge of the situation says he appeared to have had a heart attack.

The person was not authorized to speak on the matter and requested anonymity.

Police earlier today seized the car of Dr. Conrad Murray, a cardiologist who practices in California, Nevada and Texas, who was with Jackson at his home. Police said they believed the car may contain drugs or other evidence.

Only a coroner can declare a cause of death. The Los Angeles County coroner's office, which had scheduled an autopsy for Friday, was planning a news conference later Friday afternoon.