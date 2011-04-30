LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A source close to Lindsay Lohan says the actress wants to end a misdemeanor theft case filed after a jewelry store reported the actress took a necklace without permission.

The source, who is familiar with the case but was not authorized to speak publicly about it, says Lohan is prepared to enter a "no contest" plea. No contest pleas are not an admission of guilt but in many courts have the same effect as a guilty plea.

Prosecutors in February charged the "Mean Girls" star with felony grand theft of the $2,500 necklace, but a judge last week reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

No court date has been set for Lohan to enter the plea. She is due back in court May 11 for a pretrial hearing. The potential plea was first reported by celebrity website TMZ. The source says Lohan wants to put the case behind her and focus on acting.