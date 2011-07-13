NEW YORK (AP) -- Actress Paz de la Huerta is set to admit she threatened to hit a former reality TV figure in a trendy hotel bar, a person familiar with the case said Wednesday.

The "Boardwalk Empire" actress will plead guilty Thursday to harassment in her March encounter with Samantha Swetra, who appeared on the MTV reality series "The City," the person said. Harassment is a violation, not a crime.

De la Huerta's punishment will entail a fine and a day of community service, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans in advance of Thursday's court date.

De la Huerta's lawyer, Jamel Oeser-Sweat, says he's working with prosecutors toward a plea deal and expects some movement on the case Thursday. Prosecutors declined to comment.

De la Huerta, 26, was charged with assault and other offenses after authorities said she punched Swetra in the face, gave her a bloody nose and hurled a glass that cut Swetra's leg at the swanky Standard Hotel. De la Huerta also lashed out at Swetra with words, telling police she herself was "a real actress" and Swetra "a publicity-seeker, a fake actress," according to a court complaint.

She'll admit only to saying she'd hit Swetra, according to the person familiar with the case, who said de la Huerta may also get assessed for potential alcohol counseling.

Swetra has called the actress' behavior "atrocious and utterly intolerable" in a lawsuit over the incident; the suit seeks unspecified damages. De la Huerta, in court papers, has called the claims false.

De la Huerta plays Lucy Danziger, the fiery girlfriend of politician Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (played by Steve Buscemi) on "Boardwalk Empire." The show's second season is due to air this fall. De la Huerta also has appeared in films including "The Cider House Rules," "A Walk to Remember" and "The Limits of Control."

Swetra, a fashion buyer, appeared in several episodes of "The City." The show followed Whitney Port, a star of MTV's Los Angeles-based reality hit "The Hills," as she moved to New York to work for designer Diane von Furstenberg.