LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former model and actress Estella Warren with four misdemeanors, including hit and run, stemming from a recent arrest.

The "Planet of the Apes" actress is also facing drunken driving, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer counts.

She is due in court on June 17 for arraignment.

City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan says Warren refused a breathalyzer test when she was arrested early May 24 after crashing into three parked cars and then tussling with police.

Mateljan says the 40-year-old was also convicted of driving under the influence in 2007.

An email to Warren's manager was not immediately returned.

She starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Tim Burton's 2001 version of "Planet of the Apes."

