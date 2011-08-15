LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Apes remained the dominant primates at movie theaters as "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" took in $27.8 million to hold on at No. 1 for a second-straight weekend.

The literary adaptation "The Help" debuted solidly at No. 2 with $26 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Fox, $27,832,307, 3,691 locations, $7,541 average, $105,208,226, two weeks.

2. "The Help," Disney, $26,044,590, 2,534 locations, $10,278 average, $35,918,416, one week.

3. "Final Destination 5," Warner Bros., $18,031,396, 3,155 locations, $5,715 average, $18,031,396, one week.

4. "The Smurfs," Sony, $13,733,081, 3,427 locations, $4,007 average, $101,778,741, three weeks.

5. "30 Minutes Or Less," Sony, $13,330,118, 2,888 locations, $4,616 average, $13,330,118, one week.

6. "Cowboys & Aliens," Universal, $7,811,305, 3,310 locations, $2,360 average, $81,674,015, three weeks.

7. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," Warner Bros., $7,251,414, 2,414 locations, $3,004 average, $357,337,355, five weeks.

8. "Captain America: The First Avenger," Paramount, $7,210,902, 2,835 locations, $2,544 average, $156,971,108, four weeks.

9. "Crazy, Stupid, Love," Warner Bros., $7,054,228, 2,635 locations, $2,677 average, $55,526,524, three weeks.

10. "The Change-Up," Universal, $6,306,645, 2,913 locations, $2,165 average, $25,838,850, two weeks.

11. "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie," Fox, $5,961,231, 2,040 locations, $2,922 average, $5,961,231, one week.

12. "Horrible Bosses," Warner Bros., $2,438,498, 1,338 locations, $1,822 average, $110,003,144, six weeks.

13. "Friends With Benefits," Sony Screen Gems, $1,846,455, 1,294 locations, $1,427 average, $53,079,337, four weeks.

14. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Paramount, $1,384,632, 886 locations, $1,563 average, $347,268,800, seven weeks.

15. "Zookeeper," Sony, $1,003,255, 748 locations, $1,341 average, $75,800,690, six weeks.

16. "Midnight in Paris," Sony Pictures Classics, $703,277, 328 locations, $2,144 average, $49,664,598, 13 weeks.

17. "Cars 2," Disney, $659,901, 494 locations, $1,336 average, $186,196,557, eight weeks.

18. "Sarah's Key," Weinstein Co., $486,096, 101 locations, $4,813 average, $2,024,525, four weeks.

19. "Green Lantern," Warner Bros., $405,943, 242 locations, $1,677 average, $115,037,144, nine weeks.

20. "Winnie the Pooh," Disney, $387,446, 409 locations, $947 average, $25,295,510, five weeks.

———

Online:

http://www.hollywood.com/boxoffice

———

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by News Corp.; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by Rainbow Media Holdings, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corp.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.