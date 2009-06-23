ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Kate Gosselin says in divorce papers that she and her husband Jon have been living "separate and apart" for at least two years.

Gosselin filed for divorce Monday in Montgomery County Court in Pennsylvania, saying in papers that her 10-year marriage is "irretrievably broken."

She also says they have been unable to come to terms on how to divide their assets.

The Gosselins had portrayed themselves as happy up until the past few months, even renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii last year.

The divorce filing was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

The hit TLC series follows Jon and Kate Gosselin as they raise their eight young children, including 8-year-old twins and sextuplets who just turned 5.

