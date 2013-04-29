NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Cuomo, the popular governor and a possible presidential contender in 2016, has a book deal.

HarperCollins told The Associated Press on Monday that Cuomo will write "a full and frank account" about his private life and the "profound moments" of his first term in office, including signing gay-marriage legislation. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Cuomo, a Democrat who hasn't declared his plans for 2016, was represented by a man with much experience in handling presidents and presidential contenders, Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose clients include President Barack Obama and another possible 2016 candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The Cuomo book is scheduled for next year, when Clinton also has a book expected.

Earlier Monday, Cuomo dismissed reports that he would not seek the presidency should Clinton run, saying that he was focused on being governor.

Cuomo, 55, was secretary of Housing and Urban Development during President Bill Clinton's administration and served four years as New York's attorney general before being elected governor in 2010. He has signed legislation allowing gay couples to marry in the state, helped secure financial aid for victims of Superstorm Sandy and signed tough gun control legislation into law after the deadly Newtown, Conn., elementary school shooting.

In the book, Cuomo will write about being the father to three girls, his role in establishing housing for the homeless and the legacy of his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

Monday's announcement did not mention Cuomo's marriage to Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and their bitter divorce in 2005. The publisher declined to comment on whether Cuomo would write about Kennedy, the mother of his children.

Cuomo now lives with Food Network star Sandra Lee.

AP National Writer Hillel Italie contributed to this report.