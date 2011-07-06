HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- An Illinois woman has dropped her lawsuit against "Three Cups of Tea" author Greg Mortenson.

That leaves just one suit by a Montana woman and man claiming damages from alleged fabrications in the book by the Bozeman resident.

Mortenson's publisher, Penguin Group, had asked the federal Judicial Panel of Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the two cases and move them to New York City.

But the attorney for Illinois plaintiff Deborah Netter said in a letter to the panel that the request is moot after Netter dropped her case Friday.

Her attorney, Larry Drury, declined to say Wednesday why Netter pulled out.

Montana plaintiffs Jean Price and Dan Donovan claim they and millions of others were induced to buy Mortenson's books and donate to his charity based on false statements.